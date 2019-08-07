Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Yields two runs as opener
Holder allowed two runs on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts across 2.2 innings in a no-decision while working as an opener against the Orioles on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old pitched very well in the first two innings, but then he proved why he's not yet starter material. Once Holder started going through the Orioles order a second time, the Baltimore hitters began to string together hits and scored two runs in the third. Despite a pretty strong outing, Holder's ERA slightly increased to 6.31. He also owns a 5-2 record, 1.31 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 41.1 innings during 34 appearances this season.
