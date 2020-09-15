Loaisiga (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Loaisiga had a minimum stay on the injured list after being sidelined in early September for an undisclosed reason. However, he'll be available out of the bullpen going forward as the Yankees prepare for a likely playoff run. The right-hander last pitched Sept. 1, and he had a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 17 innings prior to his absence.
