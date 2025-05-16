The Yankees activated Loaisiga (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Manager Aaron Boone had indicated Loaisiga would remain on his rehab assignment through the weekend, but the Yankees have elected to bring the reliever back early. Coming back from an internal brace procedure, Loaisiga dominated in six rehab appearances, allowing just one run with a 9:1 K:BB over 7.1 innings. The right-hander could work his way back into high-leverage appearances for the Yankees but will likely be eased back into such situations.