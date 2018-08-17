Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Activated from DL
Loaisiga (shoulder) is slated to start Friday for Double-A Trenton, Kyle Franko of The Trentonian reports.
Loaisiga had been dealing with a shoulder issue since early July, but he's returned to health following a rehab stint. Through six starts at for the Thunder in 2018, Loaisiga sports a 4.32 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 25 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Shut down for three weeks•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Battling shoulder injury•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Banished to minors•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Lines up for two-start week•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Strikes out eight in win over Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...