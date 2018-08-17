Loaisiga (shoulder) is slated to start Friday for Double-A Trenton, Kyle Franko of The Trentonian reports.

Loaisiga had been dealing with a shoulder issue since early July, but he's returned to health following a rehab stint. Through six starts at for the Thunder in 2018, Loaisiga sports a 4.32 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 25 innings.

