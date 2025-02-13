Loaisiga (elbow) said Thursday that he hopes to make his season debut around late May or early June, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Shortly after Loaisiga signed a one-year deal to return to New York in December, pitching coach Matt Blake said he expected the right-hander to return closer to the beginning of May. Although it now seems the Yankees will have to wait a bit longer than that before activating Loaisiga, he's still likely to play a key role in their bullpen once healthy.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Aims for return around May 1•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Returning to Yankees•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Has torn UCL, needs surgery•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Slated for spring debut•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Could stretch out in relief role•