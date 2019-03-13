Loaisiga gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks in Tuesday's spring game against the Orioles. He recorded three strikeouts.

Loaisiga allowed one unearned run during the first inning thanks to a throwing error on a stolen base, but ran into significant trouble during the second inning by allowing five hits and a walk. The 24-year-old is expected to begin the season in the starting rotation due to injuries to Luis Severino (shoulder) and CC Sabathia (heart, knee), though it may not prove to be an extensive opportunity.