Loaisiga and the Yankees avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal Friday.
Loaisiga took a step back last season, with his ERA jumping from 2.17 to 4.13 while his strikeout rate fell from 24.4 percent to 18.2 percent. If he recaptures his 2021 form this season, he could be one of closer Clay Holmes' top deputies, but a repeat of last year's numbers may not earn him much high-leverage work.
