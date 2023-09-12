Loaisiga was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Sept. 10, with right elbow inflammation.

Loaisiga missed four months earlier this season with the same injury and is now on the shelf again. He will be eligible to return during the final week of the season, but he and the Yankees might decide it's best to shut things down for the year at this point. Loaisiga has shown the ability to be a dynamic late-inning relief arm when healthy, but he's dealt with numerous shoulder and elbow issues the last few seasons.