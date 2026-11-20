The Yankees signed Loasiga to a two-year contract with a club option for 2029 on Thursday, Levi Luna of TN8 Nicaragua reports.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com hears the deal is worth approximately $18 million. Loasiga settled for a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks last offseason following years of injury issues. He's now net a multi-year pact after posting a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 54.3 percent groundball rate and 48:13 K:BB over 67 innings out of the Arizona bullpen. Loasiga should be a key setup man for the Yankees in 2027 for as long as he can stay healthy.