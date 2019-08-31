Loaisiga was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Loaisiga will take the roster spot of CC Sabathia (knee), who was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move Saturday. The right-hander pitched two innings in his most recent appearance for the RailRiders, so he'll likely fill a long-relief role for the Yankees down the stretch. Across six appearances with the big club this season, Loaisiga owns a 5.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB across 19.1 innings.

