Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Battling shoulder injury
Loaisiga is dealing with right shoulder inflammation, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Loaisiga was optioned earlier in the week but was expected to return to start one half of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles. Luis Cessa will be called upon instead. Loaisiga will see Dr. Chris Ahmad in New York on Monday to determine the extent of his injury.
