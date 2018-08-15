Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Begins rehab assignment
General manager Brian Cashman said Loaisiga (shoulder) started a rehab assignment with the Yankees Gulf Coast League, DJ Eberle of the Times-Leader News reports.
This marked the first time Loaisiga pitched in a live game since suffering a shoulder injury in early July. He only pitched one inning, but Cashman stated that he will gradually build his pitch count back up and return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a potential call-up for the Yankees in September.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Shut down for three weeks•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Battling shoulder injury•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Banished to minors•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Lines up for two-start week•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Strikes out eight in win over Phillies•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Knocked out in fourth•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...