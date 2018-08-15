General manager Brian Cashman said Loaisiga (shoulder) started a rehab assignment with the Yankees Gulf Coast League, DJ Eberle of the Times-Leader News reports.

This marked the first time Loaisiga pitched in a live game since suffering a shoulder injury in early July. He only pitched one inning, but Cashman stated that he will gradually build his pitch count back up and return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a potential call-up for the Yankees in September.

