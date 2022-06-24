Loaisiga (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Previous reports indicated that Loaisiga could advance from throwing off flat ground to a bullpen session Thursday or Friday, but he's evidently a bit behind that schedule. He's been out for over a month with shoulder inflammation, so his return isn't imminent, but it's good to see him trending in the right direction.
