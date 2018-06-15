Loaisiga was called up as expected Friday and will start against the Rays.

Loaisiga began the year with High-A Tampa and has made just six starts above that level, but his performances this season have been impressive, with a 3.00 ERA and a 58:4 K:BB split between Tampa and Double-A Trenton. He'll take the hill opposite Nathan Eovaldi on Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories