Loaisiga has been called up from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre and will start Tuesday's road matchup against the Angels, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

It will be a spot start for the right-hander, per manager Aaron Boone, in order to give the Yankees' other arms an extra day of rest. Loaisiga has given up three earned runs, struck out five, and walked one over his seven innings at the big-league level this season. He figures to return to Triple-A after the start, like he did after his last outing for the Yankees on April 9.