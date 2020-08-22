Loaisiga is one of three pitchers mentioned by Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Saturday as candidates to replace James Paxton (forearm) in the rotation, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Paxton hit the injured list Friday and is expected to miss at least two weeks, so the team will need to select a replacement when his spot in the rotation comes back up. The decision may not be made for some time with the Yankees' weekend series against the Mets cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but Loaisiga was named as an early candidate for the role along with Michael King and Nick Nelson. Loaisiga has some experience as a starter -- he has opened in 10 of his 30 big-league appearances -- though he has not exceeded four innings in any outing since June 25, 2018.