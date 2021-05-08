Loaisiga (3-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out one in one-third of an inning to take the loss against the Nationals on Friday.

Loaisiga hadn't allowed more than one run in any of his first 14 relief appearances this year, but he was hit hard in the eighth inning Friday and was charged with his second loss of the season. The right-hander has now posted a 2.89 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 18.2 innings in 2021.