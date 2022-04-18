Loaisiga (0-1) allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one in one inning to take the loss in Sunday's matchup against Baltimore.

Loaisiga entered Sunday's game in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on first and third with two outs, and he struck out Austin Hays to end the frame. However, the right-hander struggled in the eighth inning, as he gave up two singles and two walks prior to his removal with two outs. Loaisiga had allowed just one run in 4.1 innings during his first five appearances of the season, but he took the loss Sunday since the Yankees failed to produce any runs. In spite of his rough outing against Baltimore, Loaisiga is one of the top setup men in baseball.