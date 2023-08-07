The Yankees reinstated Loaisiga (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

In order to open up a spot for Loaisiga on the 40-man roster, the Yankees designated right-hander Deivi Garcia for assignment. Loaisiga is back with the Yankees for the first time since early April, when he was shut down due to a bone spur in his right elbow. He ultimately required surgery but was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-June before being sent out for a rehab assignment July 30. Loaisiga pitched well in his three rehab appearances and has served as a high-leverage reliever for the Yankees when healthy over the past three seasons, but manager Aaron Boone could look to ease the right-hander back into the bullpen with a few lower-pressure innings before deploying him as a setup man.