Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter
Loaisiga will be recalled to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
This was widely anticipated, but fantasy owners who plugged Loaisiga into lineups this week can breathe a sigh of relief now that we have confirmation from the team. Per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, CC Sabathia (knee/chest) is expected back in mid-to-late-April, so Loaisiga may not stick in the rotation indefinitely. However, this is a pretty appealing matchup for a pitcher who logged a 2.95 xFIP and 33 strikeouts in 24.2 innings in the majors last season.
