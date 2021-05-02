Loaisiga pitched one inning against Detroit on Saturday, giving up a hit and a walk but no runs to earn his third hold.

The right-hander found himself in a bit of trouble after allowing a one-out single and a two-out walk, but he induced a groundball to get out of the jam. In doing so, Loaisiga earned his third hold in his past five appearances, and he also has a save during that stretch. He holds a 1.10 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 16.1 innings this season.