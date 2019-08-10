Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Could be activated next week
Loaisiga (shoulder) could be activated in the coming week, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
He tossed three scoreless innings Friday in a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, striking out four while walking none and giving up just one hit. It sounds like his next work could come in a big-league uniform. Loaisiga will be capable of working as a long reliever or spot starter for the Yankees down the stretch.
