Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Could fill flexible role
Loaisiga will continue to stretch out this spring but could wind up filling multiple roles this season, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Manager Aaron Boone is reportedly impressed with Loaisiga's stuff, which has led him to a 28.3 percent strikeout rate in 56.1 major-league innings. The 25-year-old hasn't had a ton of success overall, posting a modest 4.79 ERA and an 11.3 percent walk rate, but the Yankees are in desperate need of rotation help early this season. Luis Severino (elbow) is out for the year, while Domingo German (suspension) and James Paxton (back) will miss significant time. Loaisiga threw just 49.1 innings last season across all levels and has never thrown more than 80.2, however, so even if he wins an Opening Day rotation spot, he's unlikely to stay there all year.
