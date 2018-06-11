Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Could join big-league rotation Friday
Loaisiga appears to be in contention to fill the vacancy in the Yankees rotation Friday against the Rays, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
With only 14 appearances in affiliated ball over the previous two seasons, the right-hander from Nicaragua received limited attention in prospect circles entering 2018. The Yankees thought enough of Loaisiga to protect him from the Rule 5 draft over the winter, and the 23-year-old has only further validated that decision with the dominance he has displayed across two levels. After opening the season with a 1.35 ERA and 26:1 K:BB in 20 innings at High-A Tampa, Loaisiga earned a promotion to Double-A Trenton and has continued to impress. Though issues with the long ball have kept his ERA at 4.32 over 25 frames, he has continued to control the strike zone effectively (32:3 K:BB). Given Loaisiga's lack of experience at the upper levels of the minors, it would be rather bold of the Yankees to throw him into the fire at the major-league level, but the fact that he already has a spot on the 40-man roster may give him an edge over his primary competition for the rotation opening in 30-year-old David Hale.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana