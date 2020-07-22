Loaisiga is a candidate to serve as the opener July 26 versus Washington, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Masahiro Tanaka is slated to be the Yankees' No. 3 starter this season, but the team is opting for a bullpen game in place of his first start while the right-hander recovers from a concussion suffered July 4. Michael King and Chad Green are other options to open against Washington, but none of the three are likely to go deep into the game, and the need for an opener could be limited to one turn with Tanaka possibly returning to the rotation as early as July 31.
