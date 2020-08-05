Loaisiga could start the evening portion of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees will likely continue to use Loaisiga in a flexible role this season as they did in both 2018 and 2019. He's started nine games in his career while appearing out of the bullpen 17 times. If he does start Wednesday, he may not pitch deep enough into the game to be eligible for a win, as he threw exactly three innings in both of his appearances so far this year.
