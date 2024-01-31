The Yankees are considering using Loaisiga as a multi-inning reliever in 2024, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The goal, it seems, would be to use Loaisiga similarly to how they initially used Michael King last season before he shifted into the rotation. King would often throw multiple innings and would then be given one day of rest for every frame he threw. Of course, Loaisiga needs to be healthy first before the Yankees even worry about how they'll use him. The 29-year-old has been a frequent visitor to the injured list and was limited to just 17 appearances in 2023 because of a pair of elbow-related issues. The Yanks are also considering Ian Hamilton for a multi-inning relief role.