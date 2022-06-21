Loaisiga (shoulder) is hoping to throw a bullpen session either Thursday or Friday of this week, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Loaisiga did some throwing work earlier in the day Monday, as he managed to play catch off flat ground from 110 feet. A bullpen session would be a key next step for the right-hander, as he hasn't thrown off a mound since going down with right shoulder inflammation in late May.