Loaisiga (elbow) has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees do not think it is a serious elbow injury, per Hoch, but he will still be sent to New York for an MRI. Loaisiga has dealt with durability issues his whole career, with 2021 representing the only year he logged over 50 MLB innings. He finishes 2023 with a 3.06 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and six strikeouts in 17.2 innings.