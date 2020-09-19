Loaisiga (3-0) allowed one run (zero earned) on one hit and one walk along with a punchout across two innings Friday as he picked up the win over the Red Sox.

Loaisiga entered in the 11th and instantly ran into trouble as he allowed Michael Chavis to advance to third on a wild pitch before he came in to score on a Christian Arroyo single. Loaisiga soon found himself in a bases-loaded jam with one out but was able to pitch himself out of it by striking out J.D. Martinez and getting Christian Vazquez to fly out. He came back out for the 12th after the Yankees were able to retake the lead in the top half of the inning and sent the Red Sox hitters down in order to pick up his third win of 2020. Loaisiga owns a 2.70 ERA and 21:5 K:BB across 20 innings as he should see more work down the stretch while the Yankees push for a playoff spot.