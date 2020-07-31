Loaisiga (1-0) earned the win against Baltimore on Thursday, pitching three innings and allowing two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out four.

Four days after throwing three innings as a starter, Loaisiga was brought on in relief to start the sixth inning Thursday. A two-run homer off the bat of Pedro Severino in the eighth frame saddled Loaisiga with a blown save, but the Yankees responded with three runs in the top of the ninth to help the right-hander earn his first win. Loaisiga threw 45 pitches in the outing, only six less than in his Sunday start, and he figures to fill a similar long-relief role moving forward with Masahiro Tanaka (concussion) ready to return to the rotation.