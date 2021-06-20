Loaisiga (7-2) allowed no hits and one walk while striking out one in 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win against the Athletics on Sunday.

Loaisiga now hasn't given up a run in any of his last 11 relief appearances, and he was rewarded with his seventh win of the year Sunday. The right-hander has posted a 1.63 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with two saves and eight holds in 38.2 innings this season.