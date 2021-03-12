Loaisiga pitched three perfect innings and struck out one batter in Thursday's Grapefruit League win over the Phillies.
Loaisiga followed starter Gerrit Cole and needed only 24 pitches (17 strikes) to retire nine Phillies hitters. The right-hander has pitched six scoreless innings thus far this spring, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out five. Loaisiga is slated to begin the campaign in a flexible relief role.
