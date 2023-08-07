Loaisiga (elbow) will likely be activated from the injured list Monday, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Loaisiga was placed on the IL in early April due to right elbow inflammation and has remained there since. The right-handed reliever has been rehabbing in the minors since late July and most recently tossed an inning Friday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three batters. Despite that rough outing, Loaisiga appears ready to rejoin a Yankees bullpen that has posted easily the best collective ERA (3.07) in the majors this season.