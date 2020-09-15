Loaisiga is set to be activated off the injured list Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The reason for Loaisiga's stint on the IL has not been revealed, but it appears to be resolved as the right-hander is expected to return to the active roster Tuesday. Loaisiga last pitched Sept. 1, so he may have some rust upon returning to the mound. The 25-year-old has compiled a 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB over 17 innings this season.