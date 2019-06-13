Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Expected to start when healthy
The Yankees plan on using Loaisiga (shoulder) as a starter when he's activated from the injured list, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Loaisiga has been on the shelf since May 13 due to a right shoulder strain, but he did begin throwing again Tuesday. Skipper Aaron Boone noted that he still intends on stretching Loaisiga out as a starter, though the right-hander could also be used in a relief role, depending on what the team needs at that time. Loaisiga still has a long road ahead of him before receiving the green light, as he's not eligible to return from the injured list until after the All-Star break.
