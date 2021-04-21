Loaisiga (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday in a 3-1 victory over Atlanta, striking out one in a perfect eighth inning.
The right-hander got rewarded for another strong appearance when the Yankees pushed two runs across in the bottom of the frame. Loaisiga has been a key part of the team's bullpen in the early going, posting a 1.64 ERA and 12:1 K:BB through his first 11 innings, but he's still looking for his first hold or save.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Impressive thus far•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Efficient in perfect spring outing•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Set for flexible relief role•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Earns third win•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Activated by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Expected back Tuesday•