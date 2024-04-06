Loaisiga revealed Saturday that he has a torn UCL in his right elbow and will need season-ending surgery, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Loaisiga was placed on the 60-day injured list to start the season. Tests revealed a torn UCL, but the silver lining for Loaisiga is that he won't need to undergo Tommy John surgery. The 29-year-old is looking at a recovery time period of 10-to-12 months. It's another blow to the Yankees' bullpen, which has six players, including Loaisiga, on the injured list.