The Yankees placed Loaisiga on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
It's unclear whether the reliever tested positive for the virus or if he's just in COVID-19 protocols. Regardless, he'll have the All-Star break to get healthy and potentially return for Thursday's series opener against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Suffers loss in rare rough outing•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Earns win Sunday•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Secures eighth hold•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Picks up rare save•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Charged with loss Friday•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Nabs win Wednesday•