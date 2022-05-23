Loaisiga (1-2) took the loss against the White Sox in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out one.

Starters Luis Severino and Michael Kopech dueled through seven scoreless innings before Loaisiga was brought in to handle the eighth. The right-hander was unable to get out of the frame, allowing four singles that led to four runs. Loaisiga was outstanding out of the bullpen for the Yankees last season, but he has struggled in 2022, posting a 7.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 5.4 BB/9 over 16.2 innings.