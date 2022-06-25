Manager Aaron Boone was impressed with how Loaisiga (shoulder) looked during Saturday's bullpen session, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Loaisiga has been sidelined with a shoulder injury for a month, but he threw off a mound for the first time Saturday. While Boone said that Loaisiga looked "great," the right-hander will require several bullpens and live batting practice sessions before he's cleared to begin a rehab assignment.