Manager Aaron Boone was impressed with how Loaisiga (shoulder) looked during Saturday's bullpen session, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Loaisiga has been sidelined with a shoulder injury for a month, but he threw off a mound for the first time Saturday. While Boone said that Loaisiga looked "great," the right-hander will require several bullpens and live batting practice sessions before he's cleared to begin a rehab assignment.
