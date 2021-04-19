Loaisiga has pitched 10 innings so far this season, allowing two earned runs on seven hits while posting an 11:1 K:BB.

The last-place Yankees have plenty of problems, but their bullpen isn't one of them. Loaisiga has been excellent in relief thus far, though he has been touched up for a run in each of his past two outings, both of which went two innings. He is clearly a trusted option in New York but doesn't have much relevance in fantasy since his role doesn't include any save opportunities.