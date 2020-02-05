Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: In competition for rotation spot
Loaisiga is in contention for a temporary role as the Yankees' fifth starter, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees will need a fifth starter for a month or two with Domingo German (suspension) out until early June and James Paxton (back) out until at least early May. Loaisiga has yet to break out at the big-league level, posting a 4.79 ERA in 56.1 innings of work, but scouts like his stuff and his command. He's struck out 23.2 percent of batters while walking just 4.7 percent in his minor-league career.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: On ALDS roster•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Starting Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Back with big club•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Reinstated from IL•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Could be activated next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Trade Reaction: Betts still top-five?
Mookie Betts is still a superstar, but does his trade to the Dodgers knock him out of the top...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP picks
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.