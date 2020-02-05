Loaisiga is in contention for a temporary role as the Yankees' fifth starter, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees will need a fifth starter for a month or two with Domingo German (suspension) out until early June and James Paxton (back) out until at least early May. Loaisiga has yet to break out at the big-league level, posting a 4.79 ERA in 56.1 innings of work, but scouts like his stuff and his command. He's struck out 23.2 percent of batters while walking just 4.7 percent in his minor-league career.