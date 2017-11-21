Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Joins 40-man roster

Loaisiga was added to the 40-man roster Monday.

Loaisiga had an abbreviated season, as he was rehabbing an undisclosed injury. However, once healthy he pitched at Low-A Staten Island, where he dominated the competition. Over four games he threw 17 innings. In that time he allowed just one earned run on seven hits and a walk, giving him a 0.53 ERA and 0.47 WHIP.