Loaisiga pitched two-thirds of an inning against the Reds on Thursday, allowing three run on four hits. He did not walk or strike out any batters.

Loaisiga missed nearly two months with a shoulder injury, so his return was a welcome sight for the Yankees bullpen. However, things didn't go as planned in his first game back, as the right-hander gave up four singles and three runs that turned a 1-1 tie into a 4-1 deficit. Loaisiga was exceptional for New York last season, but he's struggled to an 8.31 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over 17.1 innings so far in 2022.