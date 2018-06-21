Loaisiga allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's win over the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

It wasn't nearly as sharp an outing as his MLB debut when he fired five scoreless innings, but he was done no favors by reliever Chasen Shreve who allowed two inherited runners to score to bring the final tally to three earned. The 23-year-old labored in this one, needing 84 pitches (51 strikes) just to get through 3.2 innings. With Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) still on the shelf, Loaisiga figures to take at least a couple more turns through the rotation. He's lined up to take on the Phillies on Monday next time out.