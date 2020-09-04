Loaisiga was Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com retroactive to Wednesday for undisclosed reasons.
The Yankees' vague language-their announcement referred to the issue as "a medical condition that prevents him from playing and necessitates placement on the IL"-makes this sound like a COVID-19 situation, though Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports that isn't the case. Loaisiga will be eligible to return from the injured list next Saturday, though the lack of clarity surrounding the issue makes it difficult to predict whether or not he'll be able to do so. Miguel Yajure was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
