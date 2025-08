The Yankees placed Loaisiga on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Aug. 2, due to right mid-back tightness.

The injury presumably surfaced during Loaisiga's appearance against Miami on Friday, when he allowed a hit and plunked a batter while recording just one out. The right-hander will be eligible to be reinstated in mid-August, though it's unclear if he'll require a longer absence.