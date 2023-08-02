Loaisiga (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list early next week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Loaisiga began his rehab assignment Sunday at Single-A Tampa, striking out two over two perfect innings. He'll move his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday for his second appearance, and he could get one final tune-up outing in the minors this weekend. If Loaisiga's surgically repaired elbow checks out OK, he'll likely rejoin the New York bullpen at some point during the club's upcoming three-game series versus the White Sox.