Loaisiga will start Monday's game against the Braves, the Associated Press reports.

Since the Yankees temporarily added a sixth starter (Luis Cessa) to the mix last week and had an open date in the schedule June 28, Loaisiga will return to the mound on six days' rest. The extra time off should prove beneficial for the right-hander, who has already compiled 59 innings between three levels this season, exceeding his total from the previous two years combined. The Yankees haven't specified an innings cap for the rookie, but it's expected the rookie's usage will be scaled back in the second half, when the team should have Masahiro Tanaka (hamstrings) back from the disabled list. Loaisiga shouldn't face any limitations for at least Monday's outing and tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second turn expected to come Sunday in Toronto.